W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Broadway Church of Christ
3921 W. Broadway
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
West Broadway Church of Christ
3921 W. Broadway
Sharon Elizabeth Mitchell

Sharon Elizabeth Mitchell Obituary
Sharon Elizabeth Mitchell

Louisville -

Mitchell, Sharon Elizabeth Finney, 66, of Louisville died Monday September 2, 2019 at Kindred Hospital. She was a retired real estate broker and a member of West Broadway Church of Christ.

She is survived by a sister Teresa L. Bridgewaters (Frank); two brothers Michael W. Young and Mitchell W. Young; three nieces Adrianne Marsh; Olivia Hooten (Kreem) and Kimberly Shumake; five nephews Michael D. Marsh (RaDawn); Michael W. Young, Jr.; Demarco Graves; Mitchell Conley and Damon Duncan.

Her funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday September 10, 2019 at West Broadway Church of Christ 3921 W. Broadway, with entombment in Resthaven Mausoleum. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the church.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019
