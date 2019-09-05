|
Sharon Elizabeth Mitchell
Louisville -
Mitchell, Sharon Elizabeth Finney, 66, of Louisville died Monday September 2, 2019 at Kindred Hospital. She was a retired real estate broker and a member of West Broadway Church of Christ.
She is survived by a sister Teresa L. Bridgewaters (Frank); two brothers Michael W. Young and Mitchell W. Young; three nieces Adrianne Marsh; Olivia Hooten (Kreem) and Kimberly Shumake; five nephews Michael D. Marsh (RaDawn); Michael W. Young, Jr.; Demarco Graves; Mitchell Conley and Damon Duncan.
Her funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday September 10, 2019 at West Broadway Church of Christ 3921 W. Broadway, with entombment in Resthaven Mausoleum. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the church.
Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019