Sharon Jones Obituary
Crestwood - Sharon L. Jones ( Murphy), age 65, passed away Friday, December 27,2019

surrounded by family. She was born January, 19,1954 in Shelbyville, KY to Pascal and Kathleen (Abrams) Murphy.

She worked as a Head Cook at Meadowview Nursing Home for 23 years and retired from Audubon Youth Development Center, in 2017 after 20 yrs of employment.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 43 years, Roger Jones and her daughter Crystal Jones (James Evans) and Stepson Robbie Jones (Tina), and four Grandchildren, Autumn, Macie, Kim and Josh and two siblings Glen Murphy and Jane Murphy.

Sharon was a member of Beulah Land Bible Baptist Church that she had attended since she was a child, and lived her life serving the lord and others. She continued to give even at her passing as a Organ Eye Tissue Donor (KODA).

She was a Devoted Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister and Friend. The selflessness and compassion and love she showed to everyone in her life will be greatly missed as will she.

Special Thanks to Norton Brownsboro Hospital Nurses who treated my Mother with dignity and our family so kindly. All the nurses at Fresenius Kidney Dialysis who took the time to talk and sing and share their lives and stories with her.

To her Friday night ladies that were faithfully there for my Mother, she enjoyed those nights so much. Special friend Becky Noel who gave my Mother her kidney 12 years ago, thank you for all you have done.

A time for remembering will be held Thursday January 2, 2019 from 2pm - 8pm at

Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood KY, and on Friday January 3, 2019 from 10am - 11am with Funeral services beginning at 11am, burial to follow at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
