Louisville - Sharon Kay Faulkner, age 75 of Louisville, arrived in Heaven on Friday, March 1, 2019. Sharon sang in the Louisville Bach Society and had a piano scholarship to the University of Louisville. She was a former member of the Fellowship Christian Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she volunteered on the counseling team. She obtained her Bachelor Degree in Psychology from Northern Kentucky University in 1990. She also obtained a degree in Design from Sullivan University. Her family and friends loved her for her ability to counsel and share with them. She had an infectious laugh. Sharon had a wide range of interests and eclectic musical tastes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Shirley Franck Miller.



Sharon is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 38 and ½ years, Roy; sister, Dana Knapper (Fred); brother, Alan Miller; nieces, Stephanie Hamilton (Andrew), Susan Gardner (Ryan) and Jennifer Anderson (Ty); nephews, David Kinnett (Emily) and Scott Knapper (Veronica); great-nieces, Amelia Gardner and Caton Anderson; great-nephews, Lane Anderson and Cael Anderson; sister-in-laws, Rebecca Kinnett (Jim) and Emily Campbell; brother-in-law, Mark Faulkner; and a host of relatives and friends.



Visitation will be 4 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive in Middletown. A celebration of Sharon's life will be 10am Thursday, March 7th at the funeral home.



Memorials may be made to the .