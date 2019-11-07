Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Sharon Kay Fleming


1952 - 2019
Sharon Kay Fleming Obituary
Sharon Kay Fleming

Louisville, KY - Sharon Kay Fleming , 67, of Louisville, Kentucky, lost her battle with Metastatic Melanoma on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

She was born on September 7, 1952 in Louisville, Kentucky to William and Jessica (Logdson) Guess. She is preceded in death by her parents & brother, Terry Lynn Guess. Her passion was her two Boston Terriers, Shayli & Raskal and University of Louisville sports.

She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Steven Lee Fleming, daughter, Stephanie R. (Christopher) Gordon, son, Stephen E. Pedigo, four brothers, Ricky Dale Guess, William Dwayne (Debbie) Guess, Charles Bryan Guess, Timothy Scott Guess, 11 grandchildren, Destiny, Meghan, Michael, William, Austin, Madalyn, Allysa, James, Justin, Jessica, Kyle, Chris Jr., and numerous great grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy).

The family requests that contributions in Sharon's memory be made to Hosparus or .

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
