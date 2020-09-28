Sharon Lee Marie Dean



Louisville - Sharon Lee Marie Dean, 55, returned to the Lord she so loved on September 25, 2020, passing peacefully into God's eternal realm in her sleep. Sharon devoted her life to service in her church, the Portland Salvation Army Church pastored by Lt. James Harvin. All expressions of sympathy may be made to the church. When "Sherry" wasn't singing with the choir, or cooking delicious meals for church friends and family, she devoted her life to public health service with the Louisville Public Health and Wellness lab where she worked for many years as a management assistant. She recently returned to college at age 53 to obtain her college degree in business management from Eastern Gateway Community College. Sherry's other great passion were her two well-loved cats, Black Jack and Bella, and her devoted friend, Victoria Townes.



Sherry was proceeded in death by her parents, James R. Dean and Lola Dean (Kays) along with her siblings, James Lowell Dean, Eddie Dean, Phyllis Dean and Kay Dean. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted aunt, June D. Wallace (Kays), with whom she spent many happy hours, her Aunt Linda Kays, beloved sister-in-law Ella Rose Dean, her niece Karen Faye Dean, nephew Chris Fox and her cousins, James Wallace, Jerome Wallace, William Wallace, Jeff Kays, and Jennifer Black (Kays).



Magnolia Cremation will be attending to her final needs. Due to the recent health crisis, no public visitation or funeral services will be held. We ask only that you hold Sherry near in your hearts. A good Christian woman has gone to live with the Lord.









