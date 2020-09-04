Sharon Lelani Queen BlayneyLOUISVILLE - Sharon Lelani Queen Blayney, age 82, passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family, and her special companion Flora, the family dog. Sharon was born September 26, 1937 in Portsmouth, Ohio to William and Letty Queen. She attended Miami University before marrying Richard Blayney on January 1, 1960. For the following 60 years she pursued her passion as a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. She was the bedrock of her family, an extraordinary homemaker. Her family was truly blessed by her tireless love and devotion, and the many family traditions she created such as her famous birthday poems. Next to her family, she treasured her many close friends and the great memories they shared. From weekly scrabble and bridge games, to annual group trips, dinners and special events, she derived great comfort and joy from her friends. We will all greatly miss her beautiful laughter and the fun times we enjoyed.Above all, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Over her 50 years as a member of Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church, she served countless hours in many capacities assisting the Church and Community through organizations including Twigs, Meals on Wheels and the Cabbage Patch to name a few.Sharon is survived by her husband, best friend and the love of her life Richard Blayney; son, Mark Blayney (Dana); daughters, Anne Blayney Young and Molly Rouns (Dan); grandchildren, Megan, Grant, Madison, Buddy, Blayney and Addi; sister, Susie Doyle (Tim); and many nieces and nephews.Given the pandemic, Sharon's wonderful life will be honored at a private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church or Hosparus Health of Louisville.