Sharon Leona Riley McNally
Huntersville, NC/Osprey, FL/Louisville, KY - passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is preceded by her husband Forrest L McNally Jr, daughter Kimberly Ann McNally, parents Edward F Riley, wife Leona (McIntyre) Riley.
She is survived by her (3) children- daughter Melaine Marie McNally-Nichols of Osprey son Kevin Lee McNally and wife Angela B McNally of Atlanta, GA, son Brian McNally and wife Kristin of Huntersville, NC and her (3) grandchildren Ryan-Piscataway, NJ, William-Middletown, DE and Marissa-Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by her (2) brothers Bruce A Riley & wife Linda of Harbor Springs, MI/Palm Beach Gardens, FL and brother Terry Riley and wife Susan of Nokomis, FL.
Sharon attended Presentation Academy High School in Louisville, KY. She married Forrest in January, 1954. She became a homemaker raising her 3 loving children. She went to work at several banks and the FDIC in Louisville, KY/ Philadelphia, PA/ Kansas City, KS/ Osprey, FL while following Forrest's career. Sharon was always focused on getting her college degree and started back to college and graduated from Central Florida University in 2002 at the age of 66. Once graduated she retired from Suntrust Bank.
She loved riding her bicycle and was an active member in the Paradise Peddlers while living in the Southbay neighborhood in Osprey. She also enjoyed sailing and with Forrest's help won many regatta's in Missouri as well as Florida. Sharon's biggest love was their border collie named Buck. Sharon was always quick with a smile and always had positive disposition in life.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10AM on December 6 at St. Raphael the Archangel 2141 Lancashire Ave., Louisville, KY 40205. Visitation will be at 11:30AM-2PM at Arch L Heady Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218. Burial to follow visitation at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the at: https://www.alz.org
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019