Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Sharon Lynn (Powell) Tiller Obituary
Sharon Lynn (Powell) Tiller

Stamping Ground, KY. - Sharon Lynn (Powell) Tiller, 68, of Stamping Ground, KY. passed away Monday, February 17, 2020.

Sharon retired from Toyota Assembly Plant where she worked as a quality control inspector.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold & Dorothy Powell.

Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Lonnie H. Tiller; 4 children, Garry VanWinkle (Cynthia), Troy Albin, Christin Cook & Brad Tiller (Katrin); 4 sisters, Phyllis Kraft, Brenda Cavendish (Steve), Linda Ferry (John) & Debbie Pollock; a brother, Larry Powell (Theresa); 9 grandchildren, William, Blake, Erin, Emma, Allen, Zakyra, Gracie, Keegan & Aubrey.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. Thursday & after 9:00 A.M. Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
