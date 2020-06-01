Sharon Marie Board
Sharon Marie Board

Louisville, KY - Sharon was born to loving parents Helen and Bill, accepted Christ as her savior, attended and graduated from Prestonia Elementary, Southern High, and the University of Louisville. She taught school in the Jefferson County School System for her entire career and was a member of Fourth Presbyterian Church where she served in many ministries. As a young adult, she was afflicted with rheumatoid arthritis and courageously battled this disease for the rest of her life. She finally entered Presbyterian Homes of Louisville when she could no longer care for herself and now, at last, is free of pain and misery and resides in her heavenly home prepared by Jesus.

Sharon is survived by her brother Bill and his wife Marge, nephew Todd and his wife Kathy, niece Stacey and her husband Tony, cousins Becky Heimstead and Gail Boyd and their families, and neighborhood friends Tim Catlett and his family. Her family is extremely grateful for the love and kindnesses provided by Pastor Tom Vandergriff and members of Fourth Presbyterian Church, the physicians, nurses, and staff of Presbyterian Homes of Louisville and Baptist Hospital East.

Embry-Bosse Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. All services were private.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
