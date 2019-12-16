|
Sharon Marie O'Brien
Louisville - Sharon Marie O'Brien, 74, entered into rest on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Sharon taught at St Polycarp Catholic Church for 36 years and won several teaching awards. She is survived by her husband, William " Buzz" O'Brien; Her sons, Aaron and Travis Beamer; Step Children, Kelly Martin, Shana Davis, Jamie Leasor, Matthew O'Brien; Sisters, Mary Miller and Rose Anna Clark; Brother, John Smith; Grandchildren, Alexandria, Travis Jr., Seth, Taylor, Hallie, Hannah, Christopher, Nolan, Simon, McKenzie, Morgan, Savannah; Her Funeral Mass will be on Thursday at 10am at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5433 Johnsontown Road, with Burial following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Her visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019