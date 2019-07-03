|
|
Sharon Pauline Hebner-Smith
Hendersonville, TN - Mrs. Sharon Pauline Smith, age 77 of Hendersonville, TN, departed this life on Friday, June 28th, 2019. Sharon was born on January 27th, 1942 in New Washington, Indiana to the late Chester Allen & Geneva Ruth Hebner. She was one of five children. She loved watching her grandchildren grow up into the adults they are today. She enjoyed watching them swim in her pool and play at her house. Her family would tell you she was funny, caring, kind and sassy. She loved dogs, tennis, Elvis and her boys. She loved living in her home by the lake. She loved keeping a clean house and worked hard in everything she did. She had a close relationship with Jesus Christ. Sharon was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Sharon is preceded in death by her Loving Husband James Roger Smith Sr., & her parents Chester Allen & Geneva Ruth Hebner. Siblings: Nelson Hebner, Roella Dean & Geraldine Parker.
She is survived by her son James Roger Jr. & (Julie) Smith; two grandchildren James Roger Smith III, & Austin & (Megan) Smith. As well as one sister Imogene Franklin.
A graveside committal service will be held for. Mrs. Smith on Friday, July 5th, 2019 at 4:00PM at Hendersonville Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Sharon's name can be made to St. Jude's.
She was married on October 13th 1962
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 3, 2019