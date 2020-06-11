Sharon Rose Cunningham
Louisville - Sharon Rose Cunningham, 73, passed away on June 10, 2020. She was born in Louisville, KY, on March 31, 1947, to the late William and Opal Brentlinger.
Sharon was a retired nurse who carried compassion with her even into her personal life taking care of everyone along the way.
She was preceded in passing by her loving husband of 38 years, Jerry Cunningham; and her brother, David Brentlinger.
Left to cherish her memory are her 3 children, Lori Anne King (Mike), Wade David Cunningham, Jamie Lynne Cunningham; 1 granddaughter, Alyssa Lynne King; and her furbabies, Buddy, Winston, and Izzy.
A memorial gathering will take place on Thursday, June 18, from 5 to 7 PM, at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village. A family led service will be held following the gathering at 7 PM. Sharon will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorial donations be made in Sharon's honor to St. Jude.
