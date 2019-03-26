Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Sharon Ross Coslett Obituary
Sharon Ross Coslett

Valley Station - Mrs. Sharon Ross Coslett, age 67, entered into eternal peace March 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. Left to cherish her memory include, her husband, James W. Coslett; her children, Kim Moser (Kevin), Kelly Merrick (James) and Jimmy Coslett (Shannon); 7 grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service 6pm, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy.) with cremation to follow. Visitation Friday from 1pm until the time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
