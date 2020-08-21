Sharon Roszman

Sharon RoszmanLouisville - On August 18th, 2020, the world lost a beautiful person when Sharon Ann (Kinsley) Roszman died peacefully at Nazareth Home in Louisville, KY. Sharon was a woman of uncommon artistic creativity. She possessed a natural talent to play nearly any musical instrument. Her favorites included the piano, trombone, and guitar. She had an angelic soprano voice and at one time sang for the Cleveland Symphony. She was an exceptional artist, a gift that everyone recognized except her. She was an avid fossil collector, photographer and loved taking vacations to the beach -bringing back home countless seashells.Sharon grew up in Nevada, Ohio. Attended Bowling Green State University. Married her love, Tom Roszman and set up a life together in Lexington, KY for 50 years. Sharon was also a member of the National Association of Realtors and enjoyed being a successful real estate agent for several years. Her true joy and animation were her children and grandchildren. Christmas was her favorite time of all, lavishing her family with thoughtful gifts - just to enjoy the look on their faces Christmas morning.Sharon was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Dorothy (McIntire) and Nevin Kinsley. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Dr. Thomas Roszman; children Christopher Roszman (Kathy) and Elizabeth Roszman; grandchildren Harrison and Bailey Roszman; sisters Gloria Naus (David) and Connie Miller and many nieces.Sharon was dearly loved and will be sincerely missed by the people who knew her best - her family. We will all carry her in our hearts and our memories.A private memorial service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on August 24th, 2020.