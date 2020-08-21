1/1
Sharon Roszman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Roszman

Louisville - On August 18th, 2020, the world lost a beautiful person when Sharon Ann (Kinsley) Roszman died peacefully at Nazareth Home in Louisville, KY. Sharon was a woman of uncommon artistic creativity. She possessed a natural talent to play nearly any musical instrument. Her favorites included the piano, trombone, and guitar. She had an angelic soprano voice and at one time sang for the Cleveland Symphony. She was an exceptional artist, a gift that everyone recognized except her. She was an avid fossil collector, photographer and loved taking vacations to the beach -bringing back home countless seashells.

Sharon grew up in Nevada, Ohio. Attended Bowling Green State University. Married her love, Tom Roszman and set up a life together in Lexington, KY for 50 years. Sharon was also a member of the National Association of Realtors and enjoyed being a successful real estate agent for several years. Her true joy and animation were her children and grandchildren. Christmas was her favorite time of all, lavishing her family with thoughtful gifts - just to enjoy the look on their faces Christmas morning.

Sharon was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Dorothy (McIntire) and Nevin Kinsley. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Dr. Thomas Roszman; children Christopher Roszman (Kathy) and Elizabeth Roszman; grandchildren Harrison and Bailey Roszman; sisters Gloria Naus (David) and Connie Miller and many nieces.

Sharon was dearly loved and will be sincerely missed by the people who knew her best - her family. We will all carry her in our hearts and our memories.

A private memorial service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on August 24th, 2020.

RattermanBrothers.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved