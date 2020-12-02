Sharon Ruth Guthrie
Louisville - Sharon Guthrie, 72, died peacefully Monday at Baptist Health Palliative Care unit due to complications from her Multiple Myeloma cancer. She was born to the late Benjamin and Ruth Clark in Louisville on October 26th, 1948. She met her husband and partner, Charlie, while they attended Valley High School. Sharon was the most loving wife, mother, and Nana and was the driving force for her family. She loved her daughters fiercely and wanted them to be independent and giving adults. Sharon treasured her time with her family and friends and was often the social organizer. She loved to cross-stitch, read extensively, and loved her flower gardens. Her grandchildren were the center of Sharon's life. She had a lot of fatigue from her cancer, but that never stopped her from spending time with them, creating special memories with each one.
She began her battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer in 1995. Her treatment over 25 years was directed by the Arkansas Cancer Research Center (ACRC). She unselfishly participated in research studies to develop treatments for the disease. She received outstanding care from ACRC and from her local oncologists at the Center for Blood Disorders and Cancer (CBC) in Louisville. The nurses and staff at CBC cannot be thanked enough for their loving, compassionate care. She was especially blessed to have Dr. Michael Kommor as her local oncologist at CBC. He graciously coordinated her care plan with ACRC and was a true friend in addition to being her doctor.
She quickly became involved with a local Myeloma Support group when first diagnosed, later running the group. She was a well-informed patient who kept abreast of the latest research and treatments. She was particularly good at talking to newly diagnosed patients. She volunteered with Friends for Life, an organization that connects newly diagnosed cancer patients with a cancer survivor of the same cancer. Anyone who talked to her came away feeling stronger about facing their fight with the disease. Sharon's vivacious personality attracted many people who became fast friends. She continued contact with many patients and caregivers she met at ACRC and CBC. She has many cancer "friends" all across the US. She never used Email. She loved to send beautiful personal notes to her many friends and family, using stationary given to her from around the world. Many joked about her "snail mail" but know they also loved getting the cards and handwritten notes.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charlie. She is also survived by her daughters Amy Liimatta (Brian) and Jennifer White; grandchildren Jacob and Anna Liimatta and Ronan White.
Due to the Covid pandemic, there is no service planned at this time. A memorial service will be planned in the future when it is safe to gather. Memorials may be made in honor of Sharon to "Friends for Life" at: www.friend4life.org
(502-893-0643) louisvillememorialgardens.com