Sharon S. Martin
Louisville - Sharon S. Martin of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was 83.
She was born April 26, 1936 in Louisville, a daughter to Charles Sandifer and Mary Katherine Carmann Sandifer.
Sharon was a graduate of Presentation Academy and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was an executive secretary for Lorillard Corporation, later leaving and going to work for Rebecca Jackson, former County Clerk. Sharon worked for Rebecca as an administrative assistant for over 13 years, retiring in 2003.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded by her husband, Robert L. "Bob" Martin and sister-in-law, Nancy.
Sharon is survived by her children, Mary Beth Mink (Frank) and Robert Martin (Cheryl); granddaughter, Jessica Mink and her brother, Charles "Buddy" Sandifer, Jr.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" is entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Alzheimer's Assocaition or to Magnolia Springs Memory Care Unit.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019