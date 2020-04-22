Services
Sharon Stinson


1957 - 2020
Sharon Stinson Obituary
Sharon Stinson

Crestwood - Sharon W (Estep) Stinson of Crestwood, Ky touched the face of God on April 20,2020. She was born April 14,1957 in Jefferson Country, Ky.

Sharon graduated from Spaulding University with a BSN and completed her education with a MHA at Webster University.

Sharon worked as a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital, U of L Hospital, she did home care and taught nursing at Galen Nursing.

She is survived by her husband Bill Stinson, a son William Tyler Stinson, a daughter Kara Jane (Stinson) Parker and two step children Keith Stinson and Whitney ( Stinson) Hodgkins. She loves her seven grandchildren..Hayden Parker, Beau Parker, Remy Hodgkins, Reagan Stinson, Riley Stinson, Reese Haynes, and Ben Haynes.

Sharon loves her two dogs Isabelle and Roxy and would like any memorial requests be sent to the ASPCA. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
