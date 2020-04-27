|
Sharon Watts
Louisville - Sharon A. Watts, 71, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Thomas and Mary Hendren. She was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Watts and her brother, Thomas William Hendren, III.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Tammy (Jeff) Embry; grandson, Christopher (Tabitha) Embry; great- grandchildren, Elisha and Isabella Embry; and a sister, Michele Young.
A private service will be held for immediate family members at Evergreen Cemetery where Sharon will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sharon's honor to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020