Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Canaan Christian Church
2840 Hikes Lane
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Canaan Christian Church
2840 Hikes Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharonda Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharonda J. Harris


1956 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Sharonda J. Harris Obituary
Sharonda J. Harris

- - Sharonda J. Harris, 62, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

She was a member of Canaan Christian Church and a supervisor at Gannett and the founder and C.E.O of Macaroni Gourmet by Je'Nae.

She is survived by her children, Shaleica Pugh-Overstreet (Michael), DeJuan Jones (Christina); mother, Imogene Booker, siblings, Sharese Bumphus-Toakesse (Charles), Melvin Booker, Jr. (Karen); 7 grandchildren, Michael, Anthony and Shamar Overstreet, Khalia Jones-Gibson, Sarah Barker, Jamari White and Dee'Jay Jones;1 great-grandchild, Zaiden Overstreet and special friend, Alonzo Spencer; host of nieces and nephews including, David Bumphus, Jr. (Netta), Rhema Bumphus, Ashlei Booker-Wells (Stephen Sr.) and Melanie Booker.

Visitation: 10 am-12 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Canaan Christian Church, 2840 Hikes Lane, with funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast.
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.