Sharonda J. Harris
- - Sharonda J. Harris, 62, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
She was a member of Canaan Christian Church and a supervisor at Gannett and the founder and C.E.O of Macaroni Gourmet by Je'Nae.
She is survived by her children, Shaleica Pugh-Overstreet (Michael), DeJuan Jones (Christina); mother, Imogene Booker, siblings, Sharese Bumphus-Toakesse (Charles), Melvin Booker, Jr. (Karen); 7 grandchildren, Michael, Anthony and Shamar Overstreet, Khalia Jones-Gibson, Sarah Barker, Jamari White and Dee'Jay Jones;1 great-grandchild, Zaiden Overstreet and special friend, Alonzo Spencer; host of nieces and nephews including, David Bumphus, Jr. (Netta), Rhema Bumphus, Ashlei Booker-Wells (Stephen Sr.) and Melanie Booker.
Visitation: 10 am-12 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Canaan Christian Church, 2840 Hikes Lane, with funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast.
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019
