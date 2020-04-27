Services
1964 - 2020
Shawn Biven Obituary
Shawn Biven

Louisville - Shawn Biven, 55, of Louisville, KY, passed away at his home in Cumming, GA on April 24, 2020. He was born on September 17, 1964 to the late Ronald & Patricia Biven.

He was a 1982 graduate of Trinity High School and a graduate of the University of Louisville. Shawn's career path led him into the field of Facilities management as a project manager for ADP.

He had a passion for sports, especially his University of Louisville Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers_ He enjoyed his close relationships with his lifelong friends which are too many to list. He cherished his relationship with his daughter, Kennedy, whom he doted on every chance he could!

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Venetia Biven. Shawn is survived his wife Jill Biven, his daughter Kennedy M. Biven, step-daughter Kendall R. Ogden, brother Kevin D. Biven (Julie), niece Ashley E. Biven of Charlotte, N. C., nephew Sean T. Biven, aunt Michele Steier (Ted), along with several cousins.

Due to the Coronavirus there will be a celebration of life announced at a later date. In memory of Shawn memorial donations may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or the Animal Care Society on Westport Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
