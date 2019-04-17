Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Shawn Montgomery Obituary
Shawn Montgomery

Louisville - 42, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Christine Montgomery, sister, Ramona Munoz, and brother, Joseph Barrow.

Shawn is survived by his wife, Amy Allen, children, Kamren, Kris, Kloe, and Kyndra Montgomery, brother, Roy Lee Montgomery, Jr and sister, Rae Shulda.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm on Friday and 9 to 11 am on Saturday with a funeral to follow at 11 am at Newcomer Funeral Home, Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Hwy).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
