Shawn Richard ScruggsNashville - Shawn Richard Scruggs, 37 of Nashville Tn, formally of Lagrange,Ky passed away suddenly on October 25th, 2020. He was born in Louisville, ky to Glen Richard Scruggs and Sharon Collins. He was a devoted dad, loving son, and influential Bassist, known for his funky slap bass playing style. He was also known as someone who cared about others more than himself. His big heart and his passion for others made him the center of the Nashville music community. He never meet a stranger . Everyone became his family. He always sought out the new musicians and mentored them hoping to help them be successful as well. Since he began the same way walking in and taking a chance at his dream and made it a success with his music skill playing with many country music artists in the Nashville music scene. He is survived by his Father and Mother and stepfather Cecil Collins and a stepmother Lynn Scruggs. His two sons Jude Richard Scruggs and Liam Able Scruggs, five stepbrothers a stepsister. His two French Bulldogs Stella and Savanna. and many many close friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Eileen Treece and John S. and Irene Scruggs. Shawn was a member of Cresstwood Baptist Church. He was active in the Praise Band and Youth group under Jeff and Julie Fuson. Services will be held Monday November 2nd, 2020 at Stoess Funeral Home for visitation from 11am to 2pm with A funeral service at 2pm. burial to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to any music school or club you choose in Shawns name whether it be local or national.