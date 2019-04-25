|
Shawn Y. (nee Smith) Patton
Louisville - entered into eternal rest on Saturday April 20, 2019.
Cherished wife of Thomas Patton, Jr.; mother of Ryan, Zachary, Christopher Charles, Thomas III, Antoine and Tiffany; grandmother of four and great-grandmother of one; daughter of the late Charles Smith and Peggy Reese (nee Grigsby); sister of Kelly Gaither (Horace Jr.) of Louisville, Ky.
Visitation; 10-11 am Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1472 Dixie Highway with funeral to follow at 11 am. Burial; Green Meadows Cemetery. G.C. Williams in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019