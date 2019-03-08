Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
Sheila Ann Gordon

Sheila Ann Gordon Obituary
Sheila Ann Gordon

Louisville - Sheila Ann Gordon, 73 passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

She was the former Sheila Hardin and a retired supervisor for Louisville Metro Government.

Sheila was preceded in death by her husband Johnny.

Survivors include one son John Gordon (Barbara), daughter Sonya Bensing (Scott), sister Doris Perez, 5 grandchildren Jay, Tiffany, Tommy, Brandy and Clarissa and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral service 10 AM Saturday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with cremation to follow. Visitation 3 to 8 PM Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
