Sheila Ann Gordon
Louisville - Sheila Ann Gordon, 73 passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
She was the former Sheila Hardin and a retired supervisor for Louisville Metro Government.
Sheila was preceded in death by her husband Johnny.
Survivors include one son John Gordon (Barbara), daughter Sonya Bensing (Scott), sister Doris Perez, 5 grandchildren Jay, Tiffany, Tommy, Brandy and Clarissa and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral service 10 AM Saturday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with cremation to follow. Visitation 3 to 8 PM Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 8, 2019