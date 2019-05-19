|
Sheila Annette Koppel
Louisville - 64, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was the life of laughter, enjoyed her family, work family and the church family she had made. Sheila was a member of Southwest Church. She retired from The Tax Time of Louisville.
She is survived by her daughter, Jenny (Shane) Carroll; son, Jason ( Mary) Koppel; brother, Bentley (Suzi) Bruner; nephew, Adam Bruner; grandchildren, Jewell, Madelyn, Chad, Zyler and Harper.
Her Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Southwest Church, 3616 Kramers Lane with burial to follow in St. Andrew Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd. and after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019