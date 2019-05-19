Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Southwest Church
3616 Kramers Lane
Louisville, KY
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Southwest Church
3616 Kramers Lane
Louisville, KY
Sheila Annette Koppel


Sheila Annette Koppel Obituary
Sheila Annette Koppel

Louisville - 64, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was the life of laughter, enjoyed her family, work family and the church family she had made. Sheila was a member of Southwest Church. She retired from The Tax Time of Louisville.

She is survived by her daughter, Jenny (Shane) Carroll; son, Jason ( Mary) Koppel; brother, Bentley (Suzi) Bruner; nephew, Adam Bruner; grandchildren, Jewell, Madelyn, Chad, Zyler and Harper.

Her Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Southwest Church, 3616 Kramers Lane with burial to follow in St. Andrew Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd. and after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019
