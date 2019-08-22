Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens West
Sheila Duvall


1954 - 2019
Sheila Duvall Obituary
Sheila Duvall

LOUISVILLE - Sheila Duvall, 65, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born on July 17, 1954 in Louisville, KY to Raymond and Norma (Philpott) Goff. Sheila is survived by her loving Husband of 47 years, Daymon Duvall, Jr. children, Danny Duvall, Dawn Clark, grandchildren, Trent & Brett Duvall, Halie & Shelby Clark, and Hayden Hale. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 at Newcomer, Cremations, Southwest Chapel (Dixie Hwy). Graveside Services will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. For Information please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
