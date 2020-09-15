1/
Sheila Fulkerson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila Fulkerson

Louisville - Sheila Ann Fulkerson, born April 20th, 1938 in Endicott, New York was received in heaven on her final journey home, September 14th, 2020. She passed peacefully at home with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Fulkerson.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Swinnigan (Steve); son, Douglas Trulock; grandchildren, Lisa Sollano (Omar), Stephanie Anders (John), Dylan Trulock; great grandchildren, Grace, Luke, Evan and beloved companion Abbey. Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus. Private services entrusted to www.stoessfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved