Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greater St. Mark Baptist Church
1425 Bland Street
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater St. Mark Baptist Church
1425 Bland Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater St. Mark Baptist Church
1425 Bland Street
Sheila J. Nelson Obituary
Sheila J. Nelson

Louisville - 64, passed away November 3, 2019. She was retired from Louisville Metro Government's Neighborhood Place and was a member of Pleasant Run Baptist Church in Greensburg, KY.

Survivors are her husband, Rev. George L. Nelson; sons, Terrence L. Johnson (Ronisha) Joshua L. Nelson and Daumonic McClain (Yvette); daughter, Trenisichia McClain; siblings, James L., Ronnie, Terry Lee and Keith Johnson, Clifford Priest (Diane) and Yolonda Sims and six grandchildren.

Visitation: 5-8 pm Friday and 10 am-noon Saturday with funeral services following. All at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church, 1425 Bland Street (40217).

Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
