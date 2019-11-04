|
|
Sheila J. Nelson
Louisville - 64, passed away November 3, 2019. She was retired from Louisville Metro Government's Neighborhood Place and was a member of Pleasant Run Baptist Church in Greensburg, KY.
Survivors are her husband, Rev. George L. Nelson; sons, Terrence L. Johnson (Ronisha) Joshua L. Nelson and Daumonic McClain (Yvette); daughter, Trenisichia McClain; siblings, James L., Ronnie, Terry Lee and Keith Johnson, Clifford Priest (Diane) and Yolonda Sims and six grandchildren.
Visitation: 5-8 pm Friday and 10 am-noon Saturday with funeral services following. All at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church, 1425 Bland Street (40217).
Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019