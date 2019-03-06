Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Coomer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Marie Coomer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sheila Marie Coomer Obituary
Sheila Marie Coomer

Louisville - 59, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Suzanne Watson.

Sheila is survived by her loving husband, Billy Coomer; daughter, Claudia Lawler (Kendra); step-children, Andrea Ochsner (Michael), Lee Michael Coomer and Jessie Ball (Jason); 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Krissy Okamoto (Ken), Robin Ecken (Pat), Michael Watson (Lisa) and Paul Watson (Tamara).

Her celebration of life memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Visitation 2- 7 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the KY Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Download Now