Sheila Marie Coomer
Louisville - 59, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Suzanne Watson.
Sheila is survived by her loving husband, Billy Coomer; daughter, Claudia Lawler (Kendra); step-children, Andrea Ochsner (Michael), Lee Michael Coomer and Jessie Ball (Jason); 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Krissy Okamoto (Ken), Robin Ecken (Pat), Michael Watson (Lisa) and Paul Watson (Tamara).
Her celebration of life memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Visitation 2- 7 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the KY Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019