Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
Sheila Rae Browne White


1956 - 2020
Sheila Rae Browne White Obituary
Sheila Rae Browne White

Louisville - Sheila Rae Browne White, 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital with family at her side. Sheila was born on September 11, 1956 to the late Ray and Geneva Browne.

Sheila worked at Humana for 28 years retiring in 2018. She studied at the University of Louisville. Sheila had a lifelong love of horses and owned several over the years. Riding was one of her favorite activities. She also loved her furry pets and leaves behind her 2 special kitties, Tony and Rascal. Sheila was a dedicated U of L fan living in a divided house.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Larry; her two stepchildren, Tyler Rhee (Terry Hamm) of Cary, NC, Rebecca Hunnicutt (Alex) of Louisville, KY; her brother, David Browne (Jane) of Louisville, KY; many wonderful family members across the U.S. and some treasured nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

A service to celebrate Sheila's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, at 10 AM at Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. Visitation will take place on Friday, from 5 to 8 PM. Burial will follow the service at Louisville Memorial Gardens East Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Animal Care Society, 12207 Westport Rd, Louisville, KY, 40245, or a .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
