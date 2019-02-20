Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Sheila Marcum
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Sheila Renee Marcum

Louisville - 50, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 15, 2019.

Sheila was born on February 1, 1969 in Louisville to Phillip Russell and Nina Mae Marcum. Along with her parents; here to carry on her memory are her children, Brandon, Christopher and Brenda Myhre; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other family members who will miss her very much. Her sister, Phyllis Marcum has preceded her in death.

A memorial visitation will take place from 2-6pm on Friday, February 22nd at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service celebrating Sheila's life will take place immediately following the visitation at 6pm on Friday.

The family kindly suggests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Healing Place.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
