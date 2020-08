Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sheila's life story with friends and family

Share Sheila's life story with friends and family

Sheila Yvette Hardy



Louisville - Shelia Yvette Hardy, age 43, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Louisville.



Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until the time of service on Thursday.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store