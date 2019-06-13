|
|
Shelby Autumn Scanlon
Goshen, KY - Shelby Autumn Scanlon, 18, passed away on June 8, 2019. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on October 18, 2000. Shelby attended Gallatin County High School before returning home to Goshen after being diagnosed with cancer in the spring of her junior year. Shelby battled cancer for over a year, completing her senior year of high school, online, through North Oldham High School. She received her high school diploma on April 28, 2019, graduating Summa Cum Laude and was surrounded by a gathering of 200 friends and family members celebrating her accomplishment. Shelby had a positive influence on all of those who knew her.
Shelby is survived by her dad, Mark Scanlon; mother, Theresa Devine; sister, Madilyne Devine; grandparents, Brenda and Lou Duchane, Joseph and Tina Key Dick and Dawn Scanlon; great-grandmother, Vella Key. Shelby also leaves behind her beloved dog, Harley. Shelby is also survived by uncle Ian and aunt Stephanie Scanlon and their sons, Kellen and Korbin; uncles, David and Joe Key; aunts, Mikki Key and Ashley Morris and a host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Shelby leaves behind friends and staff from Gallatin High School, dear friend, Hannah McGill and her family, caregivers and friends from Norton's Childrens Hospital and Cincinnati Childrens Hospital.
Visitation will be from 12-3 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Graveside service will be at Cave Hill Cemetery on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. (friends should meet at the Broadway Entrance at 10:45).
