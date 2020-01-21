|
|
Shelby Vance
Louisville - Shelby J. Vance, 82, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born on May 11, 1937 in Tennessee to the late Fred and Helen Hawks. Shelby worked at Wal-Mart for 21 years. She loved to feed stray cats, squirrels and birds. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and friend.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Patricia Vance and Michael Vance; a grandson, Patrick Ryan; and a close friend, Judy Banta.
Shelby will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020