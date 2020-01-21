Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Louisville - Shelby J. Vance, 82, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born on May 11, 1937 in Tennessee to the late Fred and Helen Hawks. Shelby worked at Wal-Mart for 21 years. She loved to feed stray cats, squirrels and birds. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and friend.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Patricia Vance and Michael Vance; a grandson, Patrick Ryan; and a close friend, Judy Banta.

Shelby will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
