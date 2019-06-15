|
|
Shelia Jean Spencer Compton Vancampen
Graham - Mrs. Shelia Jean Spencer Compton Vancampen, 67, of Graham, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Pruitt Health-Carolina Point in Durham.
A native of Underwood, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Reader Spencer and the late Polly Hutchinson Spencer.
Mrs. Vancampen is survived by her partner Watson Norman; her daughter, Shannon Quakenbush and her husband, Coy Shawn Quakenbush; two sons, Stuart Allen Compton and Scott Patrick Compton and his wife, Gina; two sisters, Glenna White and Linda Swafford and five brothers, Mark Spencer, Donald Spencer, Daniel Spencer, Joseph Spencer and Kenneth Spencer. Eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
A Celebration of Mrs. Vancampen's life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 15, 2019