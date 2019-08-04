|
|
Shelia Lynn (Ingram) Ruez
Louisville - 65, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019.
She was a retired teacher from Beth Haven School after 35 years of teaching.
Shelia was preceded in death by her parents, Haskell and Eudena Ingram.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Charles Ruez; children, Bryan Ruez (Megan) and Derek Ruez; one granddaughter, Lily Ruez; and brother, Richard Ingram.
Her funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019