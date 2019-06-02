|
|
Shelia Ploetner
LaGrange - Shelia Hall Ploetner, 75, of LaGrange, Kentucky passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019.
She was born to the late Hillard and Ella Breeding Hall on August 7, 1943 in McRoberts, Kentucky.
Shelia was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, Women of Immanuel and Yarnovers at the Oldham County UK Extension Office.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister; Chelcie Whitaker.
Left to cherish the memory of Shelia are her husband of 55 years; Theodore "Ted" L. Ploetner Jr., daughters; Sarah Bulgrin (Tom) and Becky Zaino Parks (Charles Parks), grandchildren; Katie Kirchner (David) and Aaron Bulgrin, great-grandson; Elijah Kirchner, sister; Sarah Unterreiner (Robert), and many extended family and friends.
A Funeral to celebrate Shelia's life will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 706 W Jefferson St, LaGrange, Kentucky 40031, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10am with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from 4-8pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Shelia's memory to her church, Immanuel United Church of Christ, 2300 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205 or Bridgehaven, 950 S First St, Louisville, Kentucky 40203.
Please leave online condolences for the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019