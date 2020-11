Or Copy this URL to Share

Louisville - Shelida Renee Taylor, 62, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born on May 6, 1958 in Louisville, KY. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Memorial Service will be at 5:00 pm on Thursday, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel









