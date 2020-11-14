Shelley Rae Devoto Beck



With family by her side, Shelley Rae Devoto Beck, 68, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Committed to her sobriety, Shelley was a very active member of AA for over 30 years. This unexpected loss is a tragic reminder that "Recovery is a lifelong journey and not a destination."



Shelley was magnetic and filled with light. She was a story teller and knew how to make anyone laugh. She was a devoted friend to many and the "world's craziest mom". She had an incredible ability to be there for us when we needed support the most.



Despite this tremendous loss, Shelley's legacy will live on and continue to "Keep Louisville Beautiful" for years to come. Recently retired, Shelley had an incredible career as a cosmetology instructor that spanned over 40 years. She taught and mentored hundreds of students at The House of James, Roy's Beauty Academy, The Hair Design School, and Empire Beauty Schools.



Shelley, (a Virgo) was born August 27, 1952 in Louisville to Arthur G. DeVoto and Doris M. DeVoto. Ms. Beck is survived by her children, Dean T. Beck and Lori R. Beck, and father of children, Thomas L. Beck, as well as her beloved pets, Tipper (chihuahua) and birds: Sammy, Cootie, and Ralphie.



Shelley will be laid to rest next to her family, and a private ceremony will be held at the Twin Lakes Scattering Gardens at Cave Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather.



Those that were touched by Shelley's kind heart, we ask you to celebrate her life by performing a random act of kindness in her name. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hosparus of Louisville, who allowed her end of life to be filled with dignity, grace, and without pain.









