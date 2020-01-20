Services
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-5122
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
Flaherty, KY
Flaherty, KY
Flaherty - Shelly Powell, 96, of Flaherty, KY, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at Signature at North Hardin in Radcliff, KY.

1She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hampton Powell; an infant son, Richard Carroll Powell; and 6 Siblings.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Gene Mills of Vine Grove, KY; two sons, Larry H. Powell and Leon Powell both of Flaherty; 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 8 great great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Flaherty, KY with Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial will be in St. Martin of Tours Church Cemetery in Flaherty.

Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 pm until 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove. There will be a prayer service at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.nebfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
