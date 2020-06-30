Shelly Thompson
Louisville - Shelly Thompson, 50, of Louisville, KY, passed away on June 30, 2020. She was a generous and kind person and enjoyed cooking for her family. Shelly was loved by many.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Wanda Thompson and Charles and Lillian Lanham.
Shelly leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Cali (Tim) Ballard and Kayla Haysley; grandsons, Timmy Ballard and Blanton Varvel; parents, Richard and Mary Thompson; sisters, Julie Thompson and Kristi (Junior) Cheatham; brother, Frank Thompson and nephews, Johnny, Andrew, Shawn, CJ, Luke, Justin and Ricky.
Services for Shelly will be private.