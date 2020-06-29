Shelly Victor George
Louisville - 78, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.
He was a member of Grace Hope Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his children, Larry George, Laretta Dodson (Lewis Jr.), Marilene George, Leeshell Haines and Shellaine Turner (Ronnie); grandchildren, L'Tannae Tyson (James Sr.), Lewis Dodson III, Nathan Turner (Taniera) and Nickolas Turner (Cheyenne McCall); great-grandchildren, James Tyson Jr., Amiah Dodson, London Tyson and Lewis Dodson IV., and a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 10am -12pm Monday, July 6, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.