Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Shelvia Ann Tedrow


1943 - 2020
Shelvia Ann Tedrow Obituary
Shelvia Ann Tedrow

Shepherdsville - Mrs. Shelvia Ann Tedrow, age 76, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Mrs. Tedrow was born in Bowling Green, KY on June 7, 1943 to the late Hoyt and Georgia Whitaker.

Among those who preceded her in death are, her husband, Larry Tedrow; granddaughter, April Tedrow and brother, Clifford Whitaker.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Glenna Phillips (Donnie), Deborah Tedrow, Sondra Tatum (Louis), Larry Tedrow and Regina Ison (Philip); grandchildren, Darren Tedrow (Sarah), Kayla Phillips (Jamar), Carl Dean Ison, Christopher Ison, Courtney Ison, Alexis Tedrow, Brad Tatum (Tanya) and Jennifer Nalley; great-grandchildren, Shawna Delk, Alex Nalley, Alana Phillips, Kenyan Doleman, Jamya Doleman, JJ Elliot, Brady Elliot and Sam Perkins; great-great-grandchildren, Alaina Vivian and Kyson Vivian and a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 2:30 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
