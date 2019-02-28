Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Burnett Ave Baptist Church
6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy
View Map
Sherese L. Banks Obituary
Sherese L. Banks

Louisville - 43, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019.

She was a member of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church.

She is survived by her mother, Janice France (Walter); daughter, Kiriana Banks; 3 step daughters, Jessica, Jameshia and Jasmin Banks; siblings, Damon, and Renada Hall, Lisa Owens-Ellington, Victor Johnson, Marc and Marcus Click, Jayvon Smith, Michael Banks, Walter France Sr., a host of other family and friends.

Visitation-5pm-8pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.

Funeral: 11am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Burnett Ave Baptist Church, 6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
