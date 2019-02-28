|
|
Sherese L. Banks
Louisville - 43, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019.
She was a member of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church.
She is survived by her mother, Janice France (Walter); daughter, Kiriana Banks; 3 step daughters, Jessica, Jameshia and Jasmin Banks; siblings, Damon, and Renada Hall, Lisa Owens-Ellington, Victor Johnson, Marc and Marcus Click, Jayvon Smith, Michael Banks, Walter France Sr., a host of other family and friends.
Visitation-5pm-8pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Funeral: 11am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Burnett Ave Baptist Church, 6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019