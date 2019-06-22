Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem - Mrs. Sheri E. Rowland, age 90, of Salem passed away Thursday, June 20 at her home.

Mrs. Rowland was born July 30, 1928, in Salem, the daughter of Hobart and Maggie Lou Johnson Rousey. She was a retired hairdresser and a secretary for Randall Bills. She was a member of the Salem Nazarene Church and the Salem Eastern Star #286.

She is survived by her husband: Jack Rowland. They were married February 2, 1947. She was preceded in death by a son: Jack Douglas Rowland, two sisters: Marilyn Sue Thompson, and Deanna Jean Callahan, and her parents.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 A.M. at Weathers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00-6:00 P.M. and Monday from 9AM-until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 22, 2019
