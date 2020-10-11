Dr. Sheri KalbfleischLouisville - It is with great sadness that we announce that Dr. Sheri Kalbfleisch passed away on October 10th, 2020 after a sudden diagnosis of cancer. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents Gladys and Andrew Sauer and her beloved sister Dee Ann Totten. She leaves behind her wonderful soulmate Paul- there is no love as wonderful as this after 47 years of marriage. He was always at her side. She also leaves behind her loving family including her sister Jan Richardson (Jim), nephew Brad Richardson, nephew Doug Richardson (Blair), niece Dr. Kim Bambach (Sven), nephew Tim Day, sister in law Judy Huber (Kenny), niece Stacy Vissing (Greg), niece Leslie, niece Angie Huber, and nephew Chris Huber (Trish). She also loved her dog Bentley so much!She felt her life's mission was as a wife and as a caregiver to her family and patients after practicing for 38 years.She was a community leader and her life was filled with accolades. She received numerous Mercy High School awards, was American Medical Association MD of the year, a part time clinical instructor of Dermatology at University of Louisville, past President of KY Dermatology, and past President of the Greater Louisville Medical Society. She loved the University of Louisville cardinals and traveled the world with her alumni friends. A special thanks to her secretary of more than 30 years Georgia Vincent without whom she felt her practice would not have been successful. We also want to sincerely thank all of her patients for their years of loyalty and trust.In lieu of flowers please send donations in her honor to University of Kentucky Healthcare, Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center, PO Box 34184, Lexington, KY, 40588.Due to COVID-19 we are not having a viewing or reception. A mass will be held at St. Brigid 1520 Hepburn Ave, Louisville, KY 40204 at 10 a.m, Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Please wear a mask if you choose to attend themass. There will be a private burial.