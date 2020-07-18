Sheridan Reiss "Sherry" Schmidt
Louisville - Schmidt, Sheridan Reiss, "Sherry", 71, of Louisville passed away peacefully with her family by her side July 17, 2020.
She was a secretary for 25 years at PPB (Parrott Shielding) until she retired in 2012.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Alvin "Ernie"Schmidt, parents George and Evelyn Reiss and sister Nancye Hardy.
Sherry is survived by her children, Shannon Bauerla, Brian Schmidt, and Amy Henderson (Dan). She was Nana to her four grandsons, Jacob Bauerla, Parker, Harrison and Hunter Schmidt. She is also survived by her brothers Ralph Reiss (Jane), Tom Reiss and sister, Kim Reiss. Nieces Celeste and Hadleigh Reiss. As well as her chosen extended family Blake Lawson (Michael) and Chance Byers and Brandy Singhiser and Maddie Quinlan who she loved as her own.
Sherry also leaves behind her best friend, Kathy Smith and her Bunco girls. And of course, her constant K-9 companion, Lucy.
Funeral services for Sherry, will be at 1 PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 AM to the time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
