Sheridan Tyrrell
1951 - 2020
Sheridan Tyrrell

Louisville - Sheridan "Sherry" Lee Tyrrell was born March 14, 1951 to parents Charles and Wanda Lawson. Sherry grew up in a loving home with five siblings; Robby, Chuck, Jeanette, Stevie and Donna. She and her husband Charles "Bill" Tyrrell later had six children that she loved unconditionally. She is proceeded in death by her son, James Tyrrell and survived by five of her children; Tabitha Laubheimer (Louie), Charles "Billy" Tyrrell (Stacey), John Tyrrell, Robert Tyrrell (Julie) and Christopher Tyrrell. Sherry had six grandchildren she loved dearly and a new one she hoped to meet; Samantha Abell, Megan Cissell, Stephine Price, Helen Price, Jacob Tyrrell, Zoey Tyrrell and new baby Logan Tyrrell. Sherry is also loved very much by her six great grandchildren. When she passed she lived with her sister Donna and they were best friends just as they were as kids. She was a kind loving woman who will always remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 2 - 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. Her celebration of life service will be at 7 p.m. the same day.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
AUG
4
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
