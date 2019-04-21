Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
123 Winning Colors Drive
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
502-538-2500
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Taylorsville - Mrs. Sherley Lynn Bennett Ferguson, age 73, of Taylorsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Mrs. Ferguson was born on January 16, 1946 in Louisville, KY to the late Sherley and Thelma Bennett. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 54 years, Johnny Ferguson, Sr; sons, Johnny Ferguson, Jr. (Deana), David Reese Ferguson (Karen) and Robert Allan Ferguson (Lisa); 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Mt. Washington (Hwy 44 at Winning Colors Dr.) with burial to follow in Valley Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
