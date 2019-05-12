|
Sherley Orr Coleman
Louisville - passed away, May 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born, February 23, 1937 in Louisville, Ky to the late George S. and Florence Satori Orr. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, George Orr.
She retired from Commonwealth Insurance Company as a Unit Chief for eighteen years. She was a member of Filson Club, Daughters of 1812, Daughters of American Revolution, and member of St. Marks United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Everett Coleman; an aunt and uncle, Fred and Betty Satori; and cousins, Gary Satori and Jennifer Schlegel.
A funeral service will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, KY 40205. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00-8:00 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church or a .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019